An 8 month plan to prepare for NEET 2019

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has recently rolled back its decision to conduct National Eligibility Entrance Test twice a year. NEET is regarded as one of the most significant and competitive examinations in India, since it opens doors to well-known government medical colleges. Some students start preparing for NEET from Class 8 itself, but most begin right after Class 10 board exams, giving them enough time and a fair chance to score well. If you have just started preparing for NEET 2019, the vast syllabus and complex questions can be daunting. To make things slightly easier, here is an 8 month plan to help you:

First 1 month (September): This is the best time to revise your Class 11 syllabus. The first few months is when the syllabus is fresh in your mind. You can get ask relevant doubts when you meet your Class 11 teachers, can get your doubts clear and use the tests and exams to strengthen your skills.

Next 4 months (October – January): This period will be a stressful one. During this time, complete your Class 12 syllabus while constantly revising your Class 11 syllabus. Ensure that you spend time revising old concepts, so that you don’t forget them while studying new ones. You should try to finish this in four months. To make things easier, you can take topic wise tests on your Class 11 portion to see how much you have remembered.

Last 3 months (February – April): This is the home-run. Now you’re done studying the entire portion.

The first one and a half months, you should spend giving subject-wise mock tests. Find out which areas are weak and revise those chapters. Practice tougher problems and learn how NEET questions can be twisted to trick you. Understand where can you save time and where should you spend that extra minute. If you’re confident, you can also attempt a few mock tests.

In the next one-and-a-half months, you should attempt test series and solve previous years’ question papers. Ensure that you do this in as much of an exam-like setting as you can. Time yourself and find out which subject is the fastest, which subject do you score the most in. These exams go on for a long duration of time and you must train yourself to concentrate for this duration. However, don’t make the mistake of blindly solving question papers and expecting your score to increase. Go back to the solutions. Even if your answer was correct, did you use the fastest approach to solve it? For incorrect answers, find out if it was a silly error or a fault in your conceptual understanding. Remember, even repeated silly errors are not a good sign, especially since these exams have negative marking.

