AMU V-C ‘regrets’ Dec 15 incident, tells students police entry ‘aberration’

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday met the protesting students on the campus and tried to pacify them, saying that the entry of police on the night of December 15 was “an aberration, and the university should function on its own”.

AMU students have been holding a sit-in protest for the past several weeks against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Following the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on December 15, students at AMU had protested the same night in which several students were injured.

“Police should have no role in the working of the university, and the law and order is to be maintained by the university,” he told the protesting students, according to a statement issued by the varsity on Thursday.

The statement added that the V-C assured the students that the university administration is fully committed to provide “congenial atmosphere and security to the students”.

Mansoor said no innocent student will be targeted and that the university has “no issue if students protest peacefully on any provision that they find objectionable”. “I deeply regret that students suffered injuries and the inconvenience they faced when they were asked to vacate hostels,” he added.

He also urged the students to “cooperate” with the visiting NHRC team and the fact-finding committee, set up by the university to investigate the events of December 15 night.

The V-C clarified that the university administration gave permission to the police only to bring the situation to normalcy and restore public order and that the police personnel were not supposed to enter any residential hostel.

On Tuesday, Mansoor had said the varsity had lodged a complaint, demanding an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel on December 15. Aligarh police on Wednesday had said an FIR into a complaint filed by AMU Tuesday could be registered only after a court directive.

Faizul Hasan, former president of AMU students’ union, said it is a shame that the V-C has woken up after a month. “ This is all just a gimmick so that his public image remains in tact,” said Hasan.

