AMU Admission 2023: Registration process begins, check courses offered through CUET

AMU Admission 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University Wednesday started the online registration process for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2023-24. Awaiting candidates can register on the official website of AMU — amu.ac.in.

The important test dates include April 30 for the entrance test of BA/ BSc/ BCom, while the entrance test for BTech and BA LLB will be conducted on May 14. The entrance test for MBA will be held on May 28 and for class 11, it will be conducted on May 21.

AMU Admission 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — amu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the admission tab given on the home page and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Login by entering your email and password.

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit the important documents.

Step 5: Pay the required fee.

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future references.

Candidates are required to fill only one application form for multiple courses.

CUET 2023

AMU will accept admission to six undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET score. These courses are: BSc (Hons) Community Science, BA (Hons/Research), BA (Hons/Research), BVoc – Production Technology, BVoc – Polymer and Coating Technology, and BVoc– Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

According to an official notice, “In addition to the CUET website, the candidates have to also register on the AMU website http://www.amucontrollerexams.com for Admission Form, Counseling and Admission. Only those candidates who have registered for this course of study on the CUET website and appeared in the Test (as per details given above) shall be eligible for Counseling and Admission.”