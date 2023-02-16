scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

AMU Admission 2023: Registration process begins, check courses offered through CUET

AMU Admission 2023: Admission process for UG and PG courses begins at the official website — amu.ac.in. CUET score will be accepted only for 6 UG courses.

AMU registration process begins for UG and PG courses.The important test dates include April 30 for the entrance test of BA/BSc/BCom, while the entrance test for BTech and BALLB will be conducted on May 14. (Representative image. File)

AMU Admission 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University Wednesday started the online registration process for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2023-24. Awaiting candidates can register on the official website of AMU — amu.ac.in.

Read |CUET UG Participating Universities: Delhi University admissions, eligibility, top courses, scholarships, and more

The important test dates include April 30 for the entrance test of BA/ BSc/ BCom, while the entrance test for BTech and BA LLB will be conducted on May 14. The entrance test for MBA will be held on May 28 and for class 11, it will be conducted on May 21.

AMU Admission 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — amu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the admission tab given on the home page and click on the registration link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

Step 3: Login by entering your email and password.

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit the important documents.

Step 5: Pay the required fee.

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future references.

Candidates are required to fill only one application form for multiple courses.

Advertisement

CUET 2023

AMU will accept admission to six undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET score. These courses are: BSc (Hons) Community Science, BA (Hons/Research), BA (Hons/Research), BVoc – Production Technology, BVoc – Polymer and Coating Technology, and BVoc– Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

Also Read |CUET UG 2023: How to get perfect score in Economics?

According to an official notice, “In addition to the CUET website, the candidates have to also register on the AMU website http://www.amucontrollerexams.com for Admission Form, Counseling and Admission. Only those candidates who have registered for this course of study on the CUET website and appeared in the Test (as per details given above) shall be eligible for Counseling and Admission.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:26 IST
Next Story

Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls: VBA keeps distance from Congress and NCP, to take call on offering support today

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close