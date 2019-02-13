AMU students, TV crew in scuffle over permission to shoot on campus

Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) entered into an altercation with reporters and a cameraman of Republic TV channel after the former accused them of shooting on campus without permission and making objectionable comment on the varsity.

Following the incident, the university administration filed two separate complaints with the Aligarh police, seeking FIRs against the journalists for entering the campus without permission, and against unidentified miscreants for indulging in arson and unlawful activities.

Republic TV reporters who were present at the university, however, alleged that students misbehaved with them when they were reporting from the university on a story that had nothing to do with AMU.

Aligarh District Magistrate C M Singh said this is an internal matter of the university. “We have asked the university officials to conduct an impartial inquiry and take action accordingly. Action will be taken against those found guilty of violating IPC sections,” he said.