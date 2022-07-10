AMU seeks Centre’s nod to confer degree on Saudi prince MBS

THE ALIGARH Muslim University (AMU) has sought the Centre’s permission to confer an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in “view of his exemplary services and contribution to global affairs”.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) first received AMU’s proposal in September last year, following which it asked for a list of foreign dignitaries who have been given honorary degrees by the university since its inception. The university shared the names with the Centre in October 2021.

The AMU reiterated its proposal in January this year. The reiteration came as part of a request seeking a year’s extension for Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, in which the main reason cited by Registrar Abdul Hamid was the vacant positions in the university’s court and executive council — which shortlists and recommends candidates for the V-C’s post to the President – as elections could not be held due to Covid-19.

While Mansoor, who was appointed V-C in May 2017, was granted extension for one year “beyond May 15, 2022, or till the appointment of the next incumbent, whichever is earlier”, the proposal on the honorary doctorate is “under consideration of the Government of India”, according to official records.

“In view of the exemplary services and contribution to the global affairs of His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince, kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the AMU proposes to confer D.Litt. degree (honoris causa) to His Royal Highness. This gesture will further strengthen the already cordial and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India,” states the AMU proposal to the Centre.

“Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations programme of AMU on December 22, 2020, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi appreciated the role of AMU in India’s outreach towards fostering better ties with the Islamic world. Since its inception, the University has recognised and honoured exemplary service, commitment and excellence made for the global betterment,” the proposal adds.

The university has sent copies of the proposal to the Ministry of Education and the Indian embassy in Saudi as well, underlining that the date and mode of conferment can be decided in due course of time “depending upon the convenience of his Royal Highness”.

The Saudi crown prince, widely known as MBS, visited India in February 2019, during which he held extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening bilateral ties.

The AMU reminder points out that a D.Litt. to MBS holds significance not just in terms of India’s ties with Saudi Arabia, but also with other West Asian countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Jordan.

As per records shared by AMU with the Centre, Saudi King Saud Bin Abdul Aziz was conferred a D.Litt. by the university in 1955. Among other global personalities who have received honorary doctorates from AMU are: former West Germany Chancellor Ludwig Erhad (1958), former Egypt President Gamal Abdel Nasser (1960), former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1952), former Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom (1983), former Speaker of Iran Parliament Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel (2005), Japanese physicist and Nobel laureate Prof Takaaki Kajita (2016).

When contacted, AMU V-C Mansoor said, “His (Saudi crown prince) visit to AMU will further strengthen India’s friendly ties with Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries and will augment the efforts of Prime Minister Modi to forge greater geopolitical links with the region.”