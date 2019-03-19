Aligarh Muslim University revises dates of entrance tests due to Lok Sabha elections

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has revised the dates of entrance tests for admissions in various courses.

The B.Tech and B.Arch entrance tests will now take place on May 26 instead of April 28. The tests will begin from 10 am on the day. The B Arch paper-I is scheduled from 10 am and the paper-II will start from 3 pm.

The BA LLB entrance test will be conducted on May 27 instead of May 26 from 10 am. The Class 11 (Science)/Diploma Engineering and (Humanities and Commerce) entrance tests are now scheduled on April 28 instead of April 21. While the Class 11 (Science)/ Diploma Engineering test will begin from 10 am on April 28, the Class 11 (Humanities and Commerce) test will start from 4 pm on the same day.

Aligarh Muslim University

Established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, it became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. The university offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The main campus of the university located in Aligarh.