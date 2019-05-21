AMU Class 10 results out; overall pass percentage at 92.43%

Dakshita Dwivedi of AMU Girls School secured the first position with 97 percent marks in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations, the results of which were declared today.

Releasing the result, Mujib Ullah Zuberi (Controller of Examination) said that AMU City School students, Tushar Kant and Ayush Varshney shared the second position with 96.60 percent each, while Manvendra Singh Holkar, who is also from the AMU City School closely trailed behind at the third position with 96.40 percent.

It may be noted that 92.43 per cent students have passed the Secondary School Certificate examination for the 2018-19 session. Out of total 1387 students, who appeared in the examination, 1282 have been declared passed.