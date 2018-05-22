AMU Class 12th results 2018 declared, Mohammad Humam Khan tops the exam

AMU Class 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com AMU Class 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

AMU Class 12th results 2018: The Aligarh Muslim University has declared the results of Class 12 examinations today, May 22. Mohammad Humam Khan, a day scholar student of PCM stream in Sayyid Hamid Senior Secondary School, has topped the Class 12 examination of the Aligarh Muslim University, while Adeeba Nezami and Deeksha Singh, both students of PCB stream in Senior Secondary School (Girls), have secured second and third positions, respectively.

Humam Khan has secured 95.80 percent marks in the annual examination with Adeeba and Deeksha trailing behind closely with 94.60 and 94.40 percent marks respectively. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

AMU Class XII results 2018: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Click on the tab result of Class XII examination

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the examination number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, 91.39 percent students have cleared the Senior Secondary School Certificate Part-2 examination successfully. Out of total 2612 students, who appeared in the annual examination, 1865 have secured first division while 478 have stood second and 44, third.

