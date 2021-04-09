AMU cancels admission test due to surge in Covid-19 cases

The Aligarh Muslim University has cancelled the admission examination due to rise in Covid-19 cases. Initially, the entrance exam was to be conducted from June 20 to July 11. In view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the nation, the university has decided to withdraw the entrance examination process on the given dates.

“In view of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the admission test schedule for the session 2021-22 stands withdrawn,” the official notification stated. “Fresh schedule for admission tests for the session 2021-22 will be notified in the due course of time,” it added.

In a recent notification on the official website, the university has also informed: “All classes in various Faculties of the University for the Session 2020-21 shall continue in the Online Mode, till the end of the semester, both for existing as well as for newly admitted students.”

The end semester examination for the session 2020-21 will also be conducted in online mode only, as notified by the university.

Once the situation comes in control, the university will release the new exam dates.

Aligarh Muslim University conducts test for admission to various engineering, graduate and post graduate courses. The examination is conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode in seven different AMU centres across the country. The admit card and other details would be available to candidates on the official site in due course of time.