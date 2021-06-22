AMU begins admission process for PG courses

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday begins with the admission process for various postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can visit the official website at amucontrollerexam.com to apply for admission.

The last date to apply is July 20 (without late fees) and July 27 by paying late fees of Rs 300. The submission of both the application and fees will be done online.

According to the official admission brochure released by the university, interested candidates should satisfy the specified eligibility requirements in order to apply for the course. No relaxation will be given in the eligibility criteria. Candidates waiting for their qualification results can apply but their application will only be considered if they fulfill all the eligibility requirements for the concerned course.

If a candidate is interested in applying for more than one course, they are required to fill separate application forms for each course. However, candidates can fill a single form for the courses for which a combined test has to be conducted. For any further details regarding the admission process and requirements, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the institution for a detailed guide.

The university has already started with the admission process for various undergraduate courses. The last date to apply for the courses is July 8 (without late fees) and July 15 (with late fees).