AMU UG, PG courses admission begins

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday began admissions for various undergraduate courses and the last date to apply is July 8 (without late fees). Candidates who miss the deadline can submit forms by paying late fees latest by July 15. Interested students can apply for admission at the official website – amucontrollerexams.com.

The admissions for postgraduate courses will begin on June 22 and the last date to apply without late fees is July 20. The candidates can fill the admission form by paying the late fees of Rs 300 by July 27. They need to submit the application form as well as submit the exam fees online.

“Eligibility rules as specified for each course shall be strictly followed and shall not be relaxed under any circumstance. Candidate should satisfy himself/herself that he/she fulfills the eligibility requirements prescribed for admission to the concerned course of study,” reads the official admission brochure released by AMU.

Candidates awaiting the result of their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply for admission. However, they will be entitled to admission only if they fulfill all eligibility requirements of the concerned course of study at the time of admission.

In case a candidate wants to apply for more than one course, they are required to fill separate application forms for each course of study as detailed in this admission guide. However, candidates should submit a single application form for courses for which a combined test is to be conducted.