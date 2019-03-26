AMU BA, B.Sc, B.Com entrance test admit card released, check direct link

AMU entrance test 2019: Aligarh Muslim University has released the hall ticket for the entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce courses. The candidates who will appear in the examination cam download the hall ticket from the official website- amucontrollerexams.com.

AMU admission 2019: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

Click on download admit card

A new tab will open

Enter the required details, like roll number, registration number

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The B.Tech and B.Arch entrance tests will now take place on May 26 instead of April 28. The tests will begin from 10 am on the day. The B Arch paper-I is scheduled from 10 am and the paper-II will start from 3 pm.

The BA LLB entrance test will be conducted on May 27 instead of May 26 from 10 am. The Class 11 (Science)/Diploma Engineering and (Humanities and Commerce) entrance tests are now scheduled on April 28 instead of April 21. While the Class 11 (Science)/ Diploma Engineering test will begin from 10 am on April 28, the Class 11 (Humanities and Commerce) test will start from 4 pm on the same day.

Aligarh Muslim University

Established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, it became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. The university offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The main campus of the university located in Aligarh.