AMU rescheduled exams date sheet released, check here

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced dates for the rescheduled examinations. The examinations in Faculty of Unani Medicine and Z H College of Engineering and Technology is scheduled to be held from January 27, the examinations at the Faculty of Medicine will begin from February 1, and the final year B.Tech, BE examination on February 10.

The examination in the department of Law, , Commerce, Science, Life Sciences, Management Studies and Agricultural Sciences will begin from January 30, while Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, International Studies and Theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will conduct their examinations from February 3, 2020.

AMU exam date sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- amu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘exam’ link in the website

Step 3: The date sheet of the department wise examination will be released

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Aligarh Muslim University

Established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, it became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. The university offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The main campus of the university located in Aligarh.

