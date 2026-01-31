AMU Admissions 2026: UG, PG registrations from Feb 1 at amucontrollerexams.com—know eligibility & how to apply

AMU Admissions 2026: Interested candidates can access and fill out the application form through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 12:52 PM IST
AMU Admissions 2026: UG, PG registrations from Feb 1 at amucontrollerexams.com—know eligibility & how to applyFor the academic year 2026-27, AMU will conduct the entrance examination for BA (Hons) programmes on April 12 and April 19. ( Express photo by Abhinav Saha
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will begin the registration process for admission to its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional programmes from February 1. Interested candidates can access and fill out the application form through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

The application fee for the entrance examinations has been set between Rs 750 and Rs 1,050, depending on the programme chosen. University officials have confirmed that the entrance tests will follow a pen-and-paper format for certain courses. For the academic year 2026-27, AMU will conduct the entrance examination for BA (Hons) programmes on April 12 and April 19.

AMU Admission 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Select the admission tab given on the home page and click on the registration link.

Step 3: Log in by entering your email and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit the important documents.

Step 5: Pay the required fee.

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference. Candidates are required to fill out only one application form for multiple courses.

AMU Exam Schedule

AMU has announced the schedule for its entrance examinations for the academic year 2026-27. The tests will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across designated centres.

The entrance exam for admission to BTech, BArch, and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes is slated for April 19. Thousands of aspirants are expected to appear for these competitive courses.

Meanwhile, the entrance tests for senior secondary school (science stream), diploma in engineering, and senior secondary school (humanities and commerce streams) will be held on April 26. The same date also applies to the bridge course designed for candidates with equivalent 10+2 qualifications from recognised boards or AMU-recognised madrasas.

The entrance exams for MBA programmes — including International Business, Islamic Banking & Finance, Financial Management, Tourism & Travel Management, Insurance & Risk Management, Human Resource Management, and Hospital Administration — will be conducted on June 7. The same date has also been set for the Master of Public Health (MPH) and Master of Social Welfare (MSW) entrance tests.

In addition, the university has announced that the Bachelor of Education (BEd) entrance examination will also take place on June 7. With multiple key programmes scheduled on the same day, AMU expects a significant turnout of candidates across disciplines.

 

