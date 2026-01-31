AMU Admissions 2026: UG, PG registrations from Feb 1 at amucontrollerexams.com—know eligibility & how to apply

For the academic year 2026-27, AMU will conduct the entrance examination for BA (Hons) programmes on April 12 and April 19. ( Express photo by Abhinav Saha

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will begin the registration process for admission to its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional programmes from February 1. Interested candidates can access and fill out the application form through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

The application fee for the entrance examinations has been set between Rs 750 and Rs 1,050, depending on the programme chosen. University officials have confirmed that the entrance tests will follow a pen-and-paper format for certain courses. For the academic year 2026-27, AMU will conduct the entrance examination for BA (Hons) programmes on April 12 and April 19.

AMU Admission 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Select the admission tab given on the home page and click on the registration link.