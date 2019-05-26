AMU admissions 2019: Over 16,000 appeared for entrance test for BTech, BArch, MBA

AMU admissions 2019: Over 16,000 students appear for the entrance exam conducted by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Of the total, 11,047 students appeared for the BTech entrance while 2446 students had applied for BArch course and 2843 students appeared for the MBA entrance test.

The AMU entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) courses was conducted across India in various cities including Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Kozikhode. While the common entrance test for admission to Masters in Business Administration (MBA), MBA (International Business) and MBA (Islamic Banking and Finance) were conducted at AMU, Kolkata and Kozikhode.

AMU pro vice-chancellor, M.H. Beg visited various centres of the entrance exam in the University campus. The controller of examination Mujib Ullah Zuberi and Proctor M Mohsin Khan accompanied him during the visits. AMU deputed senior faculty members as observers. Some faculty members were appointed overall-in-charge at the centres located outside Aligarh to supervise the conduct of admission test.

The varsity claims to have set up special help centres by its National Service Scheme (NSS) team at the railway station and other important places to provide guidance to candidates. Camps were also put up by various NGOs, University students and non-teaching bodies to provide drinking water and other necessary facilities to parents/guardians of the candidates who took the test.