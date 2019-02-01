AMU admissions 2019: Online application process begins, steps to apply

AMU admissions 2019: Aligarh Muslim University has started the online application process for various bachelor’s, master’s and diploma courses. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

AMU admissions 2019: Courses on offer

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science

B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture

M.Sc. (Agriculture) Microbiology

M.Sc. (Agriculture) Entomology

M.Sc. (Agriculture) Plant Pathology

MBA (Agribusiness)

M. Tech. in Agricultural Process and Food Engineering

M.Sc. (Home Science)

Faculty of Arts

B.A. (Hons.)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.)

M.A. (Arabic)

M.A. (Persian)

M.A. (Sanskrit)

M.A. (Malayalam)

M.A. (Bengali)

M.A. (Linguistics)

M.A. (Philosophy)

M.A. (Urdu)

M.A. (Hindi)

M.A. (Hindi Translation)

M.A. (English)

M.A. (English Language Teaching)

Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.)

M.A. (Language of Advertising Media & Market)

P.G. Diploma in Mass Communication (Urdu)

P.G. Diploma in Muslim Chaplaincy

Post M.A. Diploma in Urdu Translation

Pre-M.F.A. (Bridge Course)

Faculty of Commerce

B. Com. (Hons.)

M. Com.

M.B.A. (Financial Management)

Master of Tourism & Travel Management (M.T.T.M.)

Master of Insurance & Risk Management (M.I.R.M.)

Master of Human Resource Management (M.H.R.M.)

P.G. Diploma in Banking, Risk & Insurance Management (B.R.I.M.)

P.G. Diploma in Business Finance (P.G.D.B.F.)

Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.)

Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.)

Bachelor of Engineering (Evening)

M. Tech. – Chemical Engineering

M. Tech. – Civil Engineering

M. Tech. – Computer Engineering

M. Tech. – Electrical Engineering

M. Tech. – Electronics Engineering

M. Tech. – Mechanical Engineering

M. Tech. – Petroleum Processing and Petrochemical Engineering

M. Tech. – Nanotechnology

M. Sc. (Polymer Science & Technology)

Master of Architecture (M. Arch.)

Advanced P.G. Diploma In Nanotechnology

AMU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dt.amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Register using your correct email and mobile number

Step 3: Login using your username and password

Step 4: Fill your applications with correct details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Aligarh Muslim University

Established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, it became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. The university offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The main campus of the university located in Aligarh.