AMU admissions 2019: BLIS, MBA entrance tests ‘leaked’, exam to be re-conducted

AMU admissions 2019: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Tariq Mansoor, has cancelled the entrance examination of conducted to enrol students for Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc) and MBA/ MBA (IB)/ MBA (IBF) programmes at the varsity. The exams were held on May 23 and 26 respectively.

AMU claims that the decision has been taken to “keep the unblemished admission process of the university intact”. The question paper of MBA and BLIS exam were allegedly leaked. AMU has filed an FIR in this case and Several people have been arrested by the local police.

Controller of examination, AMU, Mujib Ullah Zuberi said, “These persons were arrested for alleged smuggling of the question booklet. The University has decided to hold entrance examination of BLISc and the common MBA entrance tests on June 15 and June 16, 2019 respectively.”

Meanwhile, the entrance examinations for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB) programmes was conducted smoothly at various centres in AMU, Kolkata and Kozikhode. A total of 3513 students appeared for the B.Ed test, while 3981 students appeared for the BA LLB test.

Earlier, 11,047 students appeared for the BTech entrance while 2446 students had applied for BArch course and 2843 students appeared for the MBA entrance test.