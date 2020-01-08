AMU admission 2020: All you need to know

The application forms of AMU will be released online at amucontrollerexams.com The application forms of AMU will be released online at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will soon start admission process for session 2020-21. The exam dates for various courses have already been announced and it is starting from April 12, 2020. The admission in AMU is granted on the basis of the entrance examination, departmental test and national level exams/qualifying examination. Candidates are first required to apply for AMU and then they are called the further admission process.

The application forms of AMU will be released online at amucontrollerexams.com. To apply, candidates have to register first and then fill details in the application form. The amount of application fee for admission varies for each course.

AMU is conducting entrance examination for admission in B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.A (Hons) on April 12, 2020. The entrance exam for BA LLB admission will be held on April 13, 2020. The exam date for the entrance exam for SSSC is April 19, 2020. For the BTech course, the entrance exam is scheduled on May 10, 2020. Other than this, the examination for MBA and BEd will be held on May 31, 2020. The dates for the rest of the test will be announced soon.

Admission in UG medical courses in the university is done according to NEET score and seats in MTech courses is filled through GATE score. However, the candidates who do not have a valid score of GATE 2020 need to appear for the departmental test.

The departmental test is also used for filling M.Com, M.Sc, M.Tech, BFA, MA, PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma, B.Voc, D.Voc, M.A, LLM, MBA (Hospital Administration), BRTT, B.P.Ed, M.Lib.I.Sc., M. Ed., M.P.Ed., B. A. (Hons.), PGDCP, etc. seats. These tests are conducted individually, by the department of AMU.

AMU also accepts students on the basis of the qualifying examination score. It is used for admission in Post MA Diploma, Pre-MFA, PG Diploma in Hydrogeology, PG Diploma in Journalism, PG Diploma in Public Relations, PG Diploma in Taxation, PG Diploma in Electronic Data Processing and Machine Operation, etc courses.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was established in the year of 1920. The university is speared over 467.6 hectares in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. This varsity is offering more than 300 courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and higher education.

