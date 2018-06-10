Amruta Fadnavis inaugurates eight ‘zero-energy’ classrooms in Vablewadi

Amruta Fadnavis at the inauguration ceremony. (Express Photo) Amruta Fadnavis at the inauguration ceremony. (Express Photo)

Amruta Fadnavis inaugurated eight zero-energy classrooms in Vablewadi village on Friday. The classrooms were provided by the International Association for Human Values, Art of living and BNY Mellon a year ago. Fadnavis, addressing the event, said, “Living up to the motto — Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas — the villagers of Vablewadi have given an international status to the Zilla Parishad School by agreeing to give their land for the sake of their children’s education… the villagers have sacrificed to ensure that children get quality education. I hope that such facilities reach all corners of the state.”

“Local residents and organisations like the International Association for Human Values, Art of living and BNY Mellon came together for the betterment of children’s education. Children should utilise this support,” she added. Facilities at the school include international ‘PISA’ curriculum and traditional open learning.

MLA Baburao Pacharne, who was also present at the event, said when English medium schools gained popularity, schools in rural areas faced a tough time. In such situations, projects like zero energy schools are a great change and a matter of pride. Sudish Panikar, executive director, BNY Mellon India, said the facilities at the school should reach maximum students.

Ramesh Raman, CSR head executive member, Art of Living, said, five years ago, students at the Zilla Parishad School at Vablewadi were provided tablets. “In another milestone, the school has become the country’s first ‘zero energy school’.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App