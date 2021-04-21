Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranks amongst top 100 for sustainability: THE Impact Ranking 2021

THE Impact Ranking 2021: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to secure a rank amongst the top 100 in the third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking. The varsity bagged the 81st position in the university rank list, which consists of 1240 universities from 98 countries and regions. The rankings are evaluated on the universities’ performances of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has also scored fifth rank for ‘quality education’ and eight for ‘gender equality’ globally. In ‘good health and well-being’, the varsity got 37th position and for ‘clean water and sanitation’, it is at 52nd. Previously, the university had its name in the 301-400 set of rankings.

Besides, there are two other Indian universities in the 101-200 band, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and Lovely Professional University. The JSS Academy stands at 49th position for ‘zero hunger’, for ‘good health and well-being’ at 52nd, joint 81st for ‘climate action’, joint 70th for ‘life on land’ and 97th for ‘responsible consumption and production’.

List of India’s Most Impactful Universities

Rank 81: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Band 101-200: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Band 101-200: Lovely Professional University

Band 201-300: KIIT University

Band 201-300: VIT University

Band 301-400: University of Calcutta

Band 301-400: Don Bosco University

Band 401-600: BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology

Band 401-600: Chitkara University

Band 401-600: Mahatma Gandhi University

Band 401-600: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Band 401-600: National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Band 401-600: Nitte

Band 401-600: Thapar University

List of World’s Most Impactful Universities

University of Manchester, UK University of Sydney, Australia RMIT University, Australia La Trobe University, Australia Queen’s University, Canada Aalborg University, Denmark University of Woolonngong, Australia University College Cork, Ireland Arizona State University, US University of Auckland, New Zealand

In the overall ranking board, the top score has been secured by a UK-based university – University of Manchester. Russia is the most represented in the table with 75 other institutions, followed by Japan with 73.