Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers full-time online degrees

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will offer BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, MCA in Artificial Intelligence, and MCA in Cybersecurity in online mode. The university ranked fourth in the NIRF 2020 ranking is the second after the IIT-Madras to have offered a full-time online degree. Such degrees were encouraged under the New Education Policy (NEP) which aims to improve the gross enrollment ratio (GER) and offer flexibility to students on choosing their own subjects as well as resuming a degree even after sabbaticals.

Along with the full-term degrees, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has also launched a six-week certificate programme on Mahabharata in online mode. Branded as ‘Amrita AHEAD’, the programmes are recognised by the UGC and are equivalent to the university’s on-campus degrees, claims the varsity.

Students of Amrita AHEAD online programmes would also get course mentors, industry projects, interactive sessions with industry experts, multiple industry certifications, and the university’s career assistance programme, the varsity said in an official statement.

“Learners can also take advantage of the recorded lectures, discussion forums, and live interactive sessions to clear doubts with experienced faculty and mentors. Innovative teaching practices provide experiential learning, allowing freshers and working professionals ‘anytime access’ and flexibility with personalised mentorship and interactivity,” the official statement read.

Dr Krishnashree Achuthan, Dean, postgraduate programmes, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, “A unique feature of Amrita Ahead degrees is semester-long internships even at undergraduate level to make the learning of students relevant to the industry. They can also pursue dual degrees with some of the best international universities and benefit from international exchange and placement opportunities through our more than 200 global affiliations. The courses have been co-developed with the industry and taught by national and international faculty that equips students to address real-life applications. To ensure that these programs are future-ready and closely aligned with the needs of the industry, Amrita has multiple collaborations with MNCs such as Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon AWS and Fortinet.”