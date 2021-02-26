Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches online certificate programme on Mahabharata

According to the varsity, this programme gives an introduction to the multidimensionality of Mahabharata. File

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a deemed-to-be university, has launched an online six-week certificate programme on Mahabharata. The programme is intended to grant a deeper vision and understanding of the epic and convey where to find answers, claims the varsity. This programme gives an introduction to the multidimensionality of Mahabharata, with its textual traditions, complex characters, profound stories, insightful conversations.

The course will cover chapters on the art of storytelling, guru-sishya relationship, the unbroken legacy, kingship and polity acumen, management lessons for the modern world, dharma as the cornerstone etc.

Eligibility: The candidates with a higher secondary (plus 2) pass certificate can apply for the programme.

Course fee: The application fee for the certificate programme is Rs 8,500.

The total duration of the programme is 30 hours, which is, 6 hours per week. Interested candidates can apply through amrita.edu.