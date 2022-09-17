Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches certificate programme in Sanskrit

The six-week long course offers an opportunity to master speaking and writing skills for beginners in Sanskrit. (Image Credit: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham)

An online certificate programme in Sanskrit titled, ‘Saṃskṛtasaparyā’ has been launched by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at its Amritapuri Campus. The course will be delivered by Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies. Interested candidates can apply via the official link– amrita.edu/ahead/samskrtasaparya

The six-week long course offers an opportunity to master speaking and writing skills for beginners in Sanskrit. The fee for the course is Rs 475 and it is open for all, anyone can enroll in the programme. The batch for the course will commence from September 20

During the programme, scholars will give lectures and teach with the help of video lessons, live classes, discussions, worksheets and more. Students can interact with scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a private university accredited with A++ rating by NAAC. It ranked as the fifth best university in the 2022 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Headquartered at Coimbatore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has seven campuses across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.