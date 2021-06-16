Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announces dates for Phase 3 of AEEE 2021

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the dates for phase 3 of the Amrita entrance examination (AEEE) 2021. According to the announcement, the examination will be conducted from July 11- July 14, 2021. The varsity will conduct the examination online with remote proctoring. The AEEE follows the pattern of JEE Main examination.

In order to be eligible for the test, candidates must have cleared Class 12 examinations or equivalent from a recognized board, with a minimum of 55% in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics separately, and an aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates must not be born after June 1 2000 in order to be eligible for admission.

Read | DU, JNU, Jadavpur University admissions 2021: Status of UG admission process in top universities



Candidates who previously appeared for AEEE Phase 1 or Phase 2, or both, can appear for the Phase 3 examination as well to improve their marks. Once candidates clear the AEEE examination, online counselling sessions will be conducted for each candidate to discuss the engineering programmes available to the candidate, on the basis of their grade on the AEEE examination.

The AEEE is conducted for admissions to B.Tech. programs at four campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham located at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The varsity also allows admissions to the engineering programmes on the basis of scores obtained by candidates on the Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE) or JEE Mains 2021 or SAT or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE).

For 2021 admissions, the varsity will start, in the first week of August, the B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP). Interested candidates may register for the same by paying the registration fee. More information about the same may be found on the varsity’s website- amrita.edu

The varsity’s Office of Admissions & Outreach will be conducting various sessions under the DISHA platform to inform and educate prospective engineering students about the possibilities and opportunities available in each B.Tech stream. The Amrita School of Engineering, Chennai will be conducting ‘TechTalk’ sessions, which will discuss the technologies of the future and how the different engineering branches sync with these technologies.