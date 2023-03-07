Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announces 20% scholarship in online courses for women

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham today announced that all women learners enrolling at any of the online programmes at Amrita AHEAD will be offered a 20 per cent scholarship on their first semester fees. According to the official press release, the 20 per cent scholarship for women candidates will be offered on the first semester fees of candidates. Students in their final year can apply with the last completed semester results.

This scholarship is specifically for women students who are enrolling for online programmes. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is March 31, 2023. This scholarship is limited to students who are applying to the university.

The scholarship is available for BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA, Master of Computer Applications (Specialization: Artificial Intelligence), Master of Computer Applications (Specialization: Cybersecurity), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Taxation and Finance, Master of Commerce (MCom) in Finance and Systems, Mahabharata Upanayanam (which is a six weeks online certificate programme), and more.

Candidates who already have work experience will have an added advantage for admissions. The varsity claims that the students enrolled in the online courses will also receive career/ placement assistance.