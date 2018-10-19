Amrita University AEEE admissions 2019: Registration begins; application, exam pattern, dates, and other details

Amrita University Engineering admissions 2019: The online window for the application process has started from October 19 and the candidates can apply through the official website, amrita.edu Amrita University Engineering admissions 2019: The online window for the application process has started from October 19 and the candidates can apply through the official website, amrita.edu

AEEE admissions 2019: Amrita University has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for B.Tech. programmes. The online window for the application process has started from October 19 and the candidates can apply through the official website — amrita.edu. The candidates will be offered a seat on the basis of Amrita Entrance Examination for Engineering (AEEE 2019) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2019) marks.

The syllabus of Amrita University (AU) entrance is similar to other national level exams such as JEE Mains and BITSAT. Most of the questions are derived from the concepts mentioned in NCERT. Hence, candidates are advised to revisit their textbooks to ace the exam.

AEEE admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria

– Candidates must be born on or after July 1, 1996 in order to be eligible to take the exam.

– The applicant must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and individually not less than 55 per cent in these subjects.

– Candidates with three-year diploma in engineering and have scored at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate are deemed eligible for AEEE 2019.

AEEE admissions 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 19, 2018

Last date to apply online: April 25, 2019

Entrance examination: April 27, 2019

AEEE results: May 5, 2019

Trial allotment: May 10, 2019

Last date to pay the fees for candidates satisfied with the first allotment: May 20, 2019

Second Allotment: May 25, 2019

Last date to pay the fees for candidates satisfied with the second allotment: May 30, 2019

Third Allotment: June 5, 2019

Last date to pay the fees for candidates satisfied with the third allotment: June 10, 2019

Exam pattern:

The AEEE 2019 exam will be conducted both in online and offline mode. Questions asked in the exam will be in MCQ format. The questions will be divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The total duration for the exam is three hours and the total numbers of questions asked are 120. Three marks are awarded for each correct answer whereas one mark is deducted for an incorrect one.

AEEE admissions 2019: Application process

The application for Amrita University can be made both in online and offline mode. The application form can be obtained from outlets authorised by the university for a total of Rs 1,000. A demand draft of the same in the name of the university can also be mailed to the AU head office.

