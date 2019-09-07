Amrita University AEEE 2020 exam dates out: BTech entrance test applications from September 19

Amrita University AEEE 2020: The online applications for the entrance exam called Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) will begin from Monday, September 19. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, amrita.edu.

The AEEE 2020 will be held in three slots from April 23 to 27, 2020. Those who clear the entrance exams will get admission to the BTech programme in the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetha.

Amrita University AEEE 2020: Eligibility

The applicant must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and individually not less than 55 per cent in these subjects. Candidates with a three-year diploma in engineering with 60 per cent marks can also apply.

Amrita University AEEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, amrita.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BTech under Admissions’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Application link will be live from September 19

Amrita University AEEE 2020: Exam pattern

The AEEE 2020 will be conducted both in online and offline mode. Questions asked in the exam will be in MCQ format. The questions will be divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The total duration for the exam is three hours and the total numbers of questions asked are 120. Three marks are awarded for each correct answer whereas one mark is deducted for an incorrect one.