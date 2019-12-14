Amit Khare takes charge as Higher Education Secretary amid JNU protests

IAS officer Amit Khare. (Express Photo) IAS officer Amit Khare. (Express Photo)

Amit Khare, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 1985 batch of Jharkhand cadre, Friday replaced R Subrahmanyam as the Human Resource Development (HRD) Higher Education Secretary. Khare will also hold additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Khare is currently Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The bureaucratic reshuffle comes amid an impasse between the HRD ministry and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding a hike in hostels fees. The order was given less than two hours before the officers-elect of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) were scheduled to meet him for the third round of talks. The meeting was eventually called off.

Khare is known for unearthing the fodder scam in Bihar in 1996. It was during his term as district magistrate that financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 950-crore fodder scam in the state Animal Husbandry Department came to light.

Khare has held many position in finance and education fields. He previously served in the HRD as Higher Education Joint Secretary from August 2008 to August 2014.

He also served as Secretary, HRD, Secretary Information and Public Relations Department, Jharkhand and Principal Secretary to Governor, Jharkhand as also Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University.

