Amid tight security, PU set to host V-P on convocation day

AMID tight security, Panjab University is all set to host Vice-President and Panjab University Chancellor Venkaiah Naidu on its 68th annual convocation on Sunday. With hoardings erected and campus roads flanked with coloured flags, the atmosphere in the campus is fervent as 1020 students will be awarded with degrees by the vice-president.

All security arrangements have been done by the university and guidelines for public movement on the campus during convocation have been given. Apart from Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor, V P Singh Badnore, ISRO chairman Dr. K Sivan and Governor Haryana Satyadev Narayan Arya will attend the Convocation.

Dr K Sivan will be conferred with Gyan Rattan Award during the annual convocation of PU.

Dr Sudha Murthy who was expected to come to receive an honorary degree in literature will not attend the convocation. Director Public Relation PU, Renuka Salwan said, ‘ it has been confirmed that Dr. Sudha Murthy is not coming on the convocation with some reasons, so she will not be awarded the honorary degree and Gyan Rattan Award will be given to Dr. K Sivan on the convocation.”

On Saturday, a full dress rehearsal was carried out in the varsity under the supervision of Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.

493 students will receive their PhD degrees among 1020 students who will be awarded degrees on the annual convocation. Out of 493 students who will receive their PhD degrees, 330 are female and 163 are male students. Also, 340 students will be awarded with merit certificates, medals and cash prizes. Around 400 security personnel will guard the University on convocation day and security has been maintained to it’s highest level.

Dean University security, Prof Ashwani Koul said, “A full protocol has been maintained. No vehicle will be allowed to pass through the campus during convocation. No vehicle will be allowed to park on VIP road.”

“Chandigarh Police is cooperating with the varsity and there will be around 400 security personnel on duty during the convocation. We are getting help from Chandigarh Traffic Police also and if nay vehicle is found to be parked on the VIP road, it will be tow-away from police,” he said.

Gate 1 to administration block has been identified as no vehicle road and from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm, no movement of public will be allowed on this road.

Gate 1 will be open from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and after that no movement will be allowed and Gate 2 will remain open for public movement.