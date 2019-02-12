Amid snowfall, schools in Kullu to re-open on February 18

Due to heavy snowfall, the schools which are scheduled to open on February 13, will now start functioning from February 18. “Schools that were scheduled to open on February 13 after being closed in the light of heavy rains/snowfall in the region, will now open on February 18,” mentioned District Administration Kullu, as reported by news agency ANI.

The schools were earlier closed due to heavy rains or snowfall in the region. The local administration said that all educational institutions in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts have been asked to remain shut on Friday, due to the bad weather.

Himachal Pradesh was receiving heavy snowfall for a week now.

The temperatures were dipped down to as low as minus 7 degrees in some areas. Shimla, Chamba, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur received heavy snowfall from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

In Himachal, several arterial roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in many parts, including capital Shimla and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Normal life was also disrupted in many areas.