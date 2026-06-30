Amid severe heatwave, Noida schools change their timings for Classes 1 to 8

Students from classes 1 to 8 in Noida and Greater Noida will have shorter school timings after the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar changed the school timings due to the ongoing heat conditions. The new schedule was implemented on June 29, 2026, and will continue until further notice.

The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ordered all the schools in the district to function between 7 am and 12 pm. The order is given to all government, government-aided, recognised, ICSE, CBSE, and other board-affiliated schools. This change is made to protect the students from the heat during day time.

For classes 1 to 8, schools should conduct the classes between the morning hours only as per the revised arrangement. All the educational institutions are instructed to follow the instructions and to continue following the revised timing till any new instructions are given by the district administration. According to the authorities, this step was taken as the temperature continues to stay high across the region, which increases the risk of heat-caused illness among the children.