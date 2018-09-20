Amid protests over marksheet, ABVP’s Basoya takes charge with a havan

Protests against Basoya assuming office. Tashi Tobgyal Protests against Basoya assuming office. Tashi Tobgyal

Amid protests and complaints that DU’s new students’ union president, ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya, submitted a fake degree to get admission into the university, he performed a havan on Wednesday and took charge of the DUSU office. He was accompanied by vice-president Shakti Singh and joint secretary Jyoti Choudhary, also from the ABVP. Basoya (23), a student of MA Buddhist Studies, claimed to have completed his graduation from Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu. He said he pursued a BA programme course from a constituent college there.

The NSUI Tuesday circulated a purported fake marksheet, along with a letter from the TN university confirming that it is not genuine. B Senthil Kumar, controller of examination of Thiruvalluvar University, also confirmed the “ingenuity” of the certificate.

On Wednesday, the NSUI held a protest and submitted a complaint at the Dean Student Welfare (DSW) office, which was forwarded to the respective department and V-C Yogesh Tyagi’s office. A complaint was also filed at the Maurice Nagar police station by Sunny Chillar, NSUI’s DUSU president candidate.

“This is a wake up call for the V-C to review the admission process of the department of Buddhist Studies,” said the letter. The NSUI has also demanded action against the staff and faculty of the department.

The All India Students’ Association also submitted a complaint to the DSW, demanding cancellation of Basoya’s admission and a police complaint against him.

Till late evening, Delhi University had not initiated any inquiry in the matter. However, the Buddhist Studies head, KTS Sarao, said he will look into the complaint on Thursday.

“I was in a meeting with the Pro V-C on the NAAC issue the whole day. I will have to go and check with the department if any official complaint has been filed. If and when I receive the complaint in writing, then the genuineness of the complaint will be verified,” said Sarao.

Basoya did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express. On Tuesday, he had said he pursued “regular BA course” in TN.

Student organisations also shared the purported attendance records from the College of Vocational Studies (CVS), where Basoya was studying in 2014-15. On Tuesday, he had said that he had joined CVS but later dropped out.

Confirming that the complaint was received at Maurice Nagar police station, DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said, “Since an enquiry into the matter is underway, an FIR has not been registered.”

