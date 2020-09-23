Amid pandemic, Class 10, 12 students appear for CBSE compartment exams

CBS is conducting compartmental exams for class 10, 12 (Representational image)

First time since the coronavirus outbreak, class 10 and 12 students appeared for the compartment exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across seven centres in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Examinations for six subjects of class 12 and one subject for class 10 were held Tuesday.

Students appeared for exams amid pandemic and schools which were designated as exam centres had to follow guidelines issued by the government to ensure the safety of each candidate.

In each room, 12 students were allowed to sit to ensure social distancing. Each candidate had to undergo thermal screening before being allowed to enter the classrooms. Students, who had their temperatures on higher side, were made to sit in separate isolation rooms which were designated for students who would show any symptoms, on a precautionary basis. Masks and hand sanitisers were mandatory.

Students who appeared for the exams said that the questions were easy and proper arrangements were in place to check COVID spread.

In Ludhiana, exams were held at BCM Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, DAV Public School BRS Nagar, BCM Sector-32 Chandigarh road, St Thomas School, Greenland Public School, Jalandhar bypass and BVM School Kitchlu Nagar.

Earlier in March, CBSE board exams were hampered due to Covid outbreak and were later cancelled. Students were given average marks on basis of subjects for which they appeared and the result was declared in July.

