Amid opposition, JNU defers meet to discuss ‘mandatory Hindi’

A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University students and teachers’ bodies alleged the administration had decided to put forward a proposal making Hindi compulsory for BA and B.Tech courses, the university said it had “deferred” the agenda. The proposal was part of the agenda of the Academic Council meeting, slated for June 28.

In a statement Tuesday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “It is unfortunate that some students have been spreading misinformation claiming that the JNU administration has imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate programmes of the university. Such irresponsible statements are undesirable and condemnable.”

“It is to clarify that the JNU administration has not taken any such decision… Agenda item 16 of the Academic Council was related to a discussion on a letter from the UGC seeking the views of the University on Hindi as a possible course in the undergraduate programmes.

The University recently conducted a workshop to discuss various issues related to the Draft National Education Policy. Therefore, discussion on Agenda item 16 in the Academic Council has been deferred,” he added.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain also wrote to Vice-Chancellors of various central, state and deemed universities Tuesday clarifying that its circular dated October 2018 was only to seek views on the matter, and that universities were autonomous and it was upto them to decide which subject to teach.

Responding to the move, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji “congratulated” students for “resisting Hindi imposition”. The JNUSU had Monday demanded that the agenda item be dropped. JNU Teachers’ Association secretary Avinash Kumar had also called the move “unfortunate”.