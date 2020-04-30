Amid lockdown, Patna University PUCET 2020 admission process begins today

The admission process will be closed on June 20. Representational image/ file The admission process will be closed on June 20. Representational image/ file

The application process of the Patna University Common Entrance Test (PUCET 2020) will begin from April 30. Interested candidates can apply through the website- patnauniversity.ac.in. The application process will be closed on June 20.

As the state board class 12 results have been declared, the students can apply for the varsity undergraduate (UG) admission. For the students of other boards, the varsity’s re-admission process will commence from July 1, 2020 and conclude on July 31, 2020.

The classes is scheduled to commence from August 24, 2020.

Though the varsity academic calendar released much before the UGC guidelines, but it followed the commission’s suggestion to pushed the academic calendar to September. The dates of the entrance test (PUCET 2020) will be notified after the lockdown gets over.

Patna University PUCET 2020: Entrance test

BA, B Com (Hons)

The entrance examination for BA, B.Com program will be of two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks from Humanities and Social Science, and 40 marks from Current Affairs. The paper will contain one mark each

B Sc (Hons)

The entrance examination for B.Sc (Hons) program will be for two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 70 marks from Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry. The questions will be objective and contain one mark each.

LL.B

The entrance examination for LL.B program will be for two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks from Legal Aptitude and 40 marks from General Knowledge. The questions will be objective and contain one mark each.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates need to pass the (10+2) examination with minimum marks.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: In the new window submit the details like registration number, mobile number and email id

Step 4: Upload scanned passport size photos

Step 5: Make the payment through credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: After the completion of the application process, click on submit

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can apply online through the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in.

