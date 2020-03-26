Amid lockdown, Delhi University opens its library for students, teachers

DU’s library access to be open for students, researchers and teachers (Representational image) DU’s library access to be open for students, researchers and teachers (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) has made its e-resources available to students, teachers and researchers in the online mode. The university and all its colleges have been shut down till March 31 and teachers have been asked to work from home while students are being assigned work online.

The varsity in a written statement said, “In an extraordinary situation when India has been locked down for 21 days and all universities and colleges have been closed, Delhi University Library System (DULS) has placed a system whereby the teachers, research scholars and students can access all the electronic resources being subscribed by the library from their homes.”

The circular added, “This access will help them to continue their study, teaching and research from their home.” The Registrar also shared contact details of the librarian in case of any issue. Students can contact narenderkumar1959@gmail.com or narenderkumar59@yahoo.com.

The university had earlier announced to start distributing its application form for admissions from April 1 onward, however, since the Prime Minister has announced a lockdown till April 15 and the class 12 board results being delayed, the DU admission process is also likely to be stalled for now. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the same.

