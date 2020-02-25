Amid exams, govt and private schools in Northeast Delhi district shut today, says Sisodia

Several students returning from school were stuck near Maujpur and had to be escorted home by locals and police. (Express Photo) Several students returning from school were stuck near Maujpur and had to be escorted home by locals and police. (Express Photo)

The Delhi government Monday ordered all private and government schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district to remain shut on Tuesday, as reports of stone-pelting and arson streamed well into Monday night. Internal examinations in government schools have also been postponed.

“Internal exams will not be held in schools in the violence-affected Northeast Delhi district. All private and government schools will remain shut. I have spoken to HRD minister Dr R P Nishank and requested that board exams in this area be suspended,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted. Follow Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates

दिल्ली में हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थईस्ट ज़िले में कल स्कूलों की गृह परीक्षाएँ नहीं होंगी और सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सम्बंध में मैंने HRD Minister @DrRPNishank जी से बात की है कि इस ज़िले में कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा भी स्थगित कर दी जाए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

Board exams, however, will not be affected as no CBSE board exam is scheduled to be held in the area on Tuesday.

“It is informed that as per schedule, students of Class XII who have opted for four vocational subjects are the only ones who have on exam on Tuesday. These exams will be held in 18 centres in West Delhi There are no centres in the Northeast part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow,” CBSE officials clarified.

On Monday, as violence broke out in several pockets in North East Delhi, several students returning from school were stuck near Maujpur. Area locals, along with a few police personnel, had to escort students to their homes.

Meanwhile, Laxman Public School in South Delhi also decided to remain closed on Tuesday owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Delhi visit. The staff, however, will be working.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.