Hyderabad University to conduct entrance exam for PG admission in September

The entrance exams are scheduled to be held between September 24 and 26

The University of Hyderabad will conduct the entrance exams in pen and paper mode for admission to various post graduate (PG), research based courses in September. The exams are scheduled to be held between September 24 and 26. The varsity has decided to conduct the entrance exam following the Supreme Court nod to conduct JEE Main and NEET in September. According to VC Appa Rao Podile, “The university plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November.

A record number of 62,853 applications have been received online. For the academic session 2020-21, of the total number of applicants, 35.26 per cent belong to the general category, OBC is 33.70 per cent; EWS is 4.77 per cent; SC is 17.37 per cent and ST is 8.90 per cent.

Of them, 48.96 per cent of the applicants are male, 51 per cent are female while the remaining 0.04 per cent (11) belong to the transgender category, as per the varsity statement.

The number of applications received course-wise is topped by IMSc (5-year Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) which has got 6,189 applications, followed by MSc Chemistry (3,847 applications), MSc Physics (3,161), IMA (5-year Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) with 2,953 applications, MA English (2,536 applications) and MCA (2,946 applications).

