Coronavirus: SSC exams postponed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

TN SSC 10th exams 2020: The Tamil Nadu government has postponed the SSLC examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to social distancing measures imposed amidst coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister K Palaniswami today informed the assembly that the class 10 examination has been postponed in the state till April 15, 2020. The dates of the revised examinations will be issued later.

Around 9.45 lakh students are registered to appear for the SSLC examination that is scheduled to begin from March 27.

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their class 10 and 12 examinations. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

