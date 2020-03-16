Amid coronavirus outbreak, IIMC shuts classes

IIMC Dhenkanal campus. IIMC Dhenkanal campus.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has announced to shut classes till March 31. In an official message, the Dhenkanal campus of the institute stated, “To prevent Corona Virus pandemic as per govt. instructions, classes will remain suspended for indefinite period. Students may go home if they wish or may remain in hostels. Offices, library and labs will remain open.”

The Delhi and Kottayam campus have also shut their classes till March 31. An official from Delhi campus informed that since students have single occupancy rooms, they can stay in their hostels and mess facilities will remain open too, however, classes have been discontinued till March 31.

Other universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IIT-Delhi has also partially shutdown. Both the institutes have asked their students to vacate their hostel rooms too. In IIT Delhi students chanted ‘Jai Corona (Hail corona)’ when the announcement to suspend classes was made and the video has been going viral on internet since.

Several states in India have shutdown schools, colleges, malls and gatherings to stop coronavirus from spreading. Several offices have also announced work from home. Till now, two deaths have been reported in India due to this. As the Union Health Ministry put the active number of novel coronavirus cases has gone over 81 in India.

