Amid coronavirus outbreak, e-learning platforms extend support

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indian educational institutes have turned towards the online mode of teaching. Many schools and colleges including IIT-Delhi, Delhi University, JNU and state-level government schools have shut down to prevent the spread of the virus. Several institutes including IIM-Ahmedabad, Kashipur, Indore, IMT Ghaziabad and XLRI, among others have postponed their annual convocation.

Many educational institutes have resorted to e-learning as a mode to impart education amid the shutdown. Delhi University announced that it will update study material for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the respective college and department websites on a weekly basis. The university also stated that all teachers will be available during class hours through e-resources. This comes in the wake of Delhi government’s directive to close all schools, colleges till March 31, 2020.

For institutes that do not have such an extensive online presence, several e-learning portals have been extending support free of cost. Unacademy will conduct close to 20,000 free live classes amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Similarly, K-12 education providers like Byju’s will provide free access to its learning app till April-end.

