Amid lockdown, appear for GMAT from home, exam pattern changed

To ensure that the academic schedule remains intact, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) the agency which conducts GMAT has allowed candidates to appear for the exam from their home. The registration process for GMAT has begun and students can opt to take the test by choosing exam dates from April 20 onward.

GMAC will not be conducted at any exam centre but from a MAC or window’s PC while sitting at home. This facility will be available until June 15 after which further decisions will be taken after considering the coronavirus situation. The ensure smooth conduct of the exam, strict security measures are also adopted.

Meanwhile, the GMAC has also changed the exam pattern. Earlier, the exam used to have four parts — quantitative, verbal, integrated reasoning and analytical writing assessment. For the online exams, the writing section has been omitted and marks will be divided among the three sections.

Now, the quantitative section will have 31 questions to be solved on 62 minutes while the verbal section will have 36 questions to be solved in 65 minutes and IR will have 12 questions to be solved in 30 minutes. Students will have two hours 45 minutes for the exam and an additional 15 minutes to check into the online proctored system. Additionally, an optional five-minute break before beginning the IR section will be allowed.

This new pattern will only be applicable for online exams and once the situation is under control, the old pattern and exam conducting modes will be resolved.

A candidate can take up to five tests a year and the best of the score is counted. While the score of the ‘from home’ exam will be considered for best score, however, it will not hamper candidates’ number of tests score. Implying, students will still be able to appear for five exams a year. Registration for one GMAT is of $200.

“The interim GMAT Online exam will help candidates feel safe while meeting upcoming application deadlines and confidently continue with their goals, while also helping business schools globally as they look for relevant ways to evaluate candidates for their admissions process,” GMAC said in an official statement.

