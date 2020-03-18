Coranavirus outbreak: CISCE asks evaluators to check answer scripts from home

CISCE evaluation process decentralised (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational image ) CISCE evaluation process decentralised (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational image )

To safeguard its evaluators from any harm, the Council for Indian School certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced major changes. The evaluation process will be decentralised and the evaluations can mark the answer scripts from their respective homes, as per the latest notification by the board.

The evaluates will get instructions from the chief of co-chief or examiner coordinators on evaluation. The meeting, said the board, will be brief. Finalised marking scheme and evaluation of dummy scripts will take place in the meeting along with imparting necessary instructions for the evaporators.

In case any examiner does not attend the meeting, the answer scripts assigned to them will be reassigned. The record of assigned answer key will be with the chief examiner. After checking, examiners will upload the marks of answer scripts on the LICR tabs at the evaluation centres.

On the last day, each examiner will have to bring the answer scripts and other confidential material including question paper, marking scheme etc and submit the same.

This year, the board has also set-up class 9 and class 11 question papers centrally, however, the checking of answer script for these classes will be done at the respective schools only. The board is responsible for checking class 10 and class 12 board answer scripts.

The move will ensure that the result is declared on time. Several major boards including the UP Board, have put the evaluation process on halt to put a curb on spread of coronavirus.

