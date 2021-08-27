American InterContinental University and Talentedge launch one-year online MBA programme  

The American InterContinental University (AIU) has launched a one-year MBA programme. The programme is offering as many as nine unique specialisations. The MBA programme has been launched in partnership with Talentedge and the fee for the programme is Rs 3 lakh.

The programme will be offered in complete online mode. Hence, Indian students will be able to get an American degree to their portfolio without having to leave their homes.

Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge said, “Students can also save crucial time in their lives by gaining a status of a global MBA in just a year. This is a part of our initiative to make quality education more inclusive and accessible to more and more learners across India.”