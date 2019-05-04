AMC board acts against 36 teachers, serves them suspension notice, no hike

Acts like “dictating and helping students mass copy answers during weekly tests” or “not evaluating students’ homework” have landed as many as 36 teachers, including 11 principals, of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools in trouble.

The AMC school board has served notices of suspension and no increment to 36 teachers, including 11 principals, after teams from the civic body and education department found discrepancies like these during their surprise visit to schools between March 26 and 30.

The discrepancies range from “dictating and helping students mass copy answers in remedial classes and term exams”, “students reaching late to school”, “teachers not visiting parents of students despite their absence for a week”, “not evaluating homework” and in online attendance. All these cases have come up till Class V from 11 municipal schools.

Out of the 36 teachers, five were served notices of suspension and remaining of no increment on April 26. They have been given 10-day time to respond. A few had teachers submitted their response Thursday.

The highest number of notices were served to the teachers from Shahibaug Urdu School. Seven teachers have been served the no-increment notice, while the principal was issued suspension notice for discrepancies in the online attendance of students.

“The school teachers had shown 350 students, while actually there are only 190. It was not that these 160 students were absent on that particular day of surprise visit. The principal was told by the team that they would come again on a day when the school can show all these 350 students present. So, it came out that the school had not updated its records and these 160 students were no longer enrolled. Facilities like Mid-day Meal, free books and scholarships were taken against these ghost students,” revealed one of the inspection team members.

A teacher from the school said they had submitted a reply to the notice Thursday.

The highest number of suspension notices have been issued to Kotarpur Gujarati School. Three teachers, including the principal, were served the notice for discrepancies like “not checking assignment of a Class II student from page number 75-95”, “not writing anything in Gujarati notebook of another despite the student being present from March 13 to March 23”, “answers of the weekly test written or dictated by the Class IV teacher” and not contacting “parents for the absenteeism of their ward”.

The fifth suspension notice was served to the principal of Chandola Urdu School for “negligence towards duty”.

Among other instances, five teachers, including the principal of Hansol Gujarati School have been served notices.

“During a visit to Class V, students were found mass copying in mathematics exam,” reads a notice. “A student was present in your class and was taking the weekly tests for last two Saturdays, but he was marked absent,” reads another.

“You are not serious about the student’s attendance. You have not evaluated another student’s unit test, neither cited reasons for doing so or taken a retest,” states yet another.

While a Gujarati medium school principal has been accused of deploying non-trained teachers for teaching NCERT mathematics to Class IV students, most of them have been found not to follow the Pragna teaching method, an activity-based technique.

Among the list of other schools whose teachers were served notices are an English and a Hindi medium school as well.

When contacted, AMC school board Administrative Officer L D Desai, who issued these notices, declined to comment.

The school board chairman D J Tomar said the move is aimed at creating such an environment where the teachers fear that they can be inspected anytime. “This is to send a strong message to others to stop such practices.”

He added, “The only difference between a private and government school is that despite being qualified, the teachers of the latter know that no one would check or inspect them. This has been done to improve the system and regularise it. I intend to continue this in the coming academic session too.”

An education department official said there is a lot of pressure from the higher authorities to ensure that no discrepancy is allowed in the government schools. “This could be a reason such a huge number of notices have been served,” said the official.

However, a few teachers, who were found to be “unintentionally” not following the rules, were spared with a warning.

For instance, Millatnagar school teachers were not clear about the time table system and the four teachers were rotating within different sections of the same class instead of different classes. In this case, no notices were served to them.