Ambedkar University’s 2nd list witnesses marginal drop in cut-offs, seats available in popular courses

All undergraduate courses across categories at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) are still open for admission, as per the second cut-off list released by the university Wednesday. While for the more popular courses offered at the Kashmere Gate campus, there has been a drop of 0.5-2 per cent, the cut-off for offbeat courses at the Karampura Campus has plummeted, as low as 9 per cent in one course.

In the first cut-off list, AUD had announced 99 per cent cut-off in psychology for non-NCT candidates, and 97.5 per cent for NCT candidates. In the second cut-off, it has come down to 98.25 and 97 per cent respectively. Among the popular subjects, the largest drop for NCT candidates has been in history and maths where the cut-off has dipped 2 per cent from 96.5 per cent and 93 per cent to 94.5 per cent and 91 per cent, respectively. For non-NCT candidates, the biggest fall is in maths with the cut-off down from 94.5 per cent to 92.5 per cent.

The cut-off for popular subjects like economics (95.25 per cent), sociology (95 per cent) and English (95.25 per cent) has dropped by 1.25 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 1 per cent respectively for NCT candidates. For non-NCT candidates, the drop in these subjects is 0.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively with the cut-offs now at 96.25 per cent for economics, 96.75 per cent for sociology and 95.75 per cent for English.

The drop is much steeper in courses offered at Karampura Campus like law politics & society, social sciences & humanities, global studies, and sustainable urbanism. While the cut-offs for these courses was 93.75 per cent, 92.5 per cent, 93.25 per cent and 88 per cent respectively for NCT candidates in the first list, it has now reduced to 90.25 per cent, 88 per cent, 88 per cent and 79 per cent respectively. This is a drop of 3.5 per cent, 4.25 per cent, 5.25 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. However, the cut-off for non-NCT candidates has not seen as significant a drop in these subjects.

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85 per cent of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. Separate cut-offs are announced for residents and non-residents, with residents having an advantage with slightly lower cut-offs.

Admissions on the basis of the second cut-off list will take place on October 21-22, and fee payment will be done on October 23. The third cut-off is expected on October 26. This year, for 764 total seats, the university around 15,550 applications, down from the 16,919 undergraduate applications it received last year.

This time AUD’s admission process has gone completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been marred by controversy with students protesting over the hiked fees and alleged scuttling of reservations. There was also a huge uproar over the university’s decision to revoke a complete fee waiver for all reserved category students. However, after protests, AUD has decided to continue the policy for one more year.

