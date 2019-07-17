Ambedkar University third cut-off list released: Check how much is needed to take admission

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: The Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has released the third cut-off for admission to various courses at the varsity. Candidates can check their cut-off at aud.ac.in.

The cut-off is calculated based on the best of four marks attained in class 12. Candidates who have marks equal to more than the cut-off can get their documents verified and pay fee from 10 am to 4 pm on July 17 and 18 at the varsity campuses.

Ambedkar University third cut-off list

BA Global studies -83.50% (NCR), 90.50% (non-NCR)

BA in Law and politics – 85.75% (NCR), 90.75% (non-NCR)

BA in Sustainable Urbanism – 74.50%, 84.35%

BA in Social Science and Humanities – 83.60%, 89.25%

BA (H) Economics – 94.50%, 95.50%

BA (H) English – 92.50%, 94.50%

BA (H) History – 90%, 94.94%

BA (H) Mathematics – 85%, 89.75%

BA (H) Psychology – 95.50%, 97.25%

BA (H) Sociology – 92%, 95%

BA (H) Social science and humanities – 90.7%, 94.94%

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: Documents needed

— Application form

— Passport-sized photographs

— Domicile certificate

— Aadhaar card

— Certificate of qualifying exam/class 12

— Class 10 certificate

— Migration certificate

— Reservation certificate, if any

— Anti-ragging affidavit

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aud.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admissions 2019

Step 3: Click on the subject you wish to apply for

Step 4: Check the list of selected candidates and minimum marks required

The Ambedkar University, Delhi will release the fourth cut-off on July 19. Of the total seats, the university has reserved as many as 85 per cent of seats for students belonging to the National Capital Region (NCR). A separate cut-off is released for students from Delhi.