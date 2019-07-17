Toggle Menu
Ambedkar University third cut-off list released: Check how much is needed to take admission

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: The candidates who make it to the list will be eligible for document verification to be held on July 17 and 18. If any seats are left vacant, a fourth cut-off will be released on July 19 at aud.ac.in.

Ambedkar University Delhi cutoff 2019: Check cutoff at aud.ac.in. (Representational image)

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: The Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has released the third cut-off for admission to various courses at the varsity. Candidates can check their cut-off at aud.ac.in.

The cut-off is calculated based on the best of four marks attained in class 12. Candidates who have marks equal to more than the cut-off can get their documents verified and pay fee from 10 am to 4 pm on July 17 and 18 at the varsity campuses.

Ambedkar University third cut-off list

BA Global studies -83.50% (NCR), 90.50% (non-NCR)
BA in Law and politics – 85.75% (NCR), 90.75% (non-NCR)
BA in Sustainable Urbanism – 74.50%, 84.35%
BA in Social Science and Humanities – 83.60%, 89.25%
BA (H) Economics – 94.50%, 95.50%
BA (H) English – 92.50%, 94.50%
BA (H) History – 90%, 94.94%
BA (H) Mathematics – 85%, 89.75%
BA (H) Psychology – 95.50%, 97.25%
BA (H) Sociology – 92%, 95%
BA (H) Social science and humanities – 90.7%, 94.94%

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: Documents needed

— Application form
— Passport-sized photographs
— Domicile certificate
Aadhaar card
— Certificate of qualifying exam/class 12
— Class 10 certificate
— Migration certificate
— Reservation certificate, if any
— Anti-ragging affidavit

Ambedkar University third cut-off list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aud.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admissions 2019
Step 3: Click on the subject you wish to apply for
Step 4: Check the list of selected candidates and minimum marks required

The Ambedkar University, Delhi will release the fourth cut-off on July 19. Of the total seats, the university has reserved as many as 85 per cent of seats for students belonging to the National Capital Region (NCR). A separate cut-off is released for students from Delhi.

