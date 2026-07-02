Ambedkar University starts registration for UG programmes, admissions through CUET UG 2026 scores

The Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Established by the Delhi government, the university will admit students to 23 undergraduate programmes in the social sciences and humanities, with a total intake of 1,194 seats. Admissions will be conducted through CUET-UG 2026 scores for both three-year and four-year courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Applicants have been advised to register on the university’s CUET UG admission portal and carefully review programme-specific eligibility criteria, admission guidelines, reservation policy, fee structure, and important dates before applying. The university has urged candidates to complete registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid technical issues and to regularly check its official website for updates.
At least five new undergraduate programmes are being introduced, alongside one-year postgraduate courses in seven disciplines under the Post Graduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF).
Officials confirmed to the news agency, PTI, that the new session will see the launch of postgraduate programmes such as MA in Creative Writing and MA in Performing Arts (Theatre Arts). Among the undergraduate additions is a BA in Museology, Culture and Heritage Management, described by officials as “one of the first programmes of its kind at the university level in India.”
The university is also rolling out a BA in Visual Arts and restructuring its mathematics offering by replacing the BA (Honours) Mathematics with a BSc in Mathematics. The revised programme will feature a minor in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, officials said.
Meanwhile, in CUET UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 23 announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Only one candidate achieved a perfect 100th percentile score in four of the five subjects they had opted for.
According to data released by the agency, 22 candidates secured 100th percentile scores in three subjects, while 180 candidates achieved the feat in two subjects. A total of 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject each.
Women accounted for nearly half of all CUET UG 2026 registrations, with 7,74,607 women candidates applying for the examination, compared to 7,94,257 men. However, women outnumbered men among those who appeared for the test, with 5,85,596 women taking the examination against 5,78,500 men. Three candidates registered under the third-gender category, of whom two appeared. In total, 11,64,098 candidates appeared for CUET UG 2026.