Ambedkar University starts registration for UG programmes, admissions through CUET UG 2026 scores

The university has urged candidates to complete registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid technical issues and to regularly check its official website for updates.(representative photo)

The Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Established by the Delhi government, the university will admit students to 23 undergraduate programmes in the social sciences and humanities, with a total intake of 1,194 seats. Admissions will be conducted through CUET-UG 2026 scores for both three-year and four-year courses under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Applicants have been advised to register on the university’s CUET UG admission portal and carefully review programme-specific eligibility criteria, admission guidelines, reservation policy, fee structure, and important dates before applying. The university has urged candidates to complete registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid technical issues and to regularly check its official website for updates.