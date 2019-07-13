Toggle Menu
Ambedkar University Second cut-off list 2019 released: Check document required, admission process

Ambedkar University, Delhi released its second cut-off list for undergraduate courses for admission 2019 today - July 13, 2019 at aud.ac.in.

Ambedkar University second cutoff 2019: Check result at aud.ac.in. (Representational image)

Ambedkar University Second cut-off 2019: The Ambedkar University, Delhi released its second cut-off list for admission to the undergraduate (UG) courses for admission 2019 today – July 13, 2019 (Saturday). Students seeking admissions can check the minimum marks needed at the official website – aud.ac.in.

Of the total seats, the university has reserved as many as 85 per cent of seats for students belonging to the National Capital Region (NCR). A separate cut-off is released for students from Delhi. The highest cut-off so far is for BA Psychology at 97.75 per cent. The first cut-off was released on July  9, 2019.

— BA (hons) in social sciences – 93.50% (Delhi students) and 96.25% (out side Delhi)

— BA (hons) Psychology – 96.50% (Delhi students) and 97.75% (out side Delhi)

— BA (hons) mathematics – 89.25% (Delhi students) and 92.50% (out side Delhi)

— BA (Honours) in History – 92.50% (Delhi) and 95.75% (outside Delhi)

— BA (Honours) in English – 93.75% (Delhi ) and 95.75% (outside Delhi)

— BA (Honours) in Economics – 94.75% (Delhi ) and 96% (outside Delhi)

BA in Sustainable Urbanism – 79.50% (Delhi) and 87.50% (outside Delhi)

— BA in Social Sciences and Humanities – 88% (Delhi) and 92.50% (outside Delhi)

BA in Law and Politics – 87.50% (Delhi) and 92.75% (outside Delhi) 

— BA global studies-87 (delhi) 92.75 (out side Delhi)

—  BA (hons) sociology-93.50 (delhi) 96.25 (out side Delhi) 

The admission procedure for the second cut-off list will be conducted on July 15, 2019. Candidates have to submit required documents during the registration process.  

