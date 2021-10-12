Ambedkar University releases second list, marginal drop in cut-off

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released its second cut-off list for undergraduate admissions (UG). The popular courses have observed a dip in cut-offs of 0.50 per cent to three per cent from the first cut-off. The second cut-off can be checked at aud.ac.in.

In the first list, BA (Honours) Psychology had a cut-off of 99.50 per cent for candidates from outside the national capital. In the second list, it has been reduced to 98.50 per cent.

How to check AUD second cut-off

Step 1: Go to aud.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission tab

Step 3: Course-wise cut-offs will be displayed

Step 4: Select the course under Kashmere Gate or Karampura campus and download the document

The cut-off for BA (Honours) English is 96.75 per cent for candidates based outside Delhi and 96 per cent for Delhi-based students. For BA (Honours) History, the cut-off is 95.50 per cent for Delhi-based applicants and 97.50 per cent for those from outside Delhi. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Mathematics is 93.25 per cent for Delhi applicants.

This year, for 827 total seats, the university received around 19,000 applications, up from the 15,550 undergraduate applications it received last year for around 764 seats.